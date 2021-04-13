Battelle President, CEO Lou Von Thaer Receives Sixth Wash100 Award

Lou Von Thaer President

Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle, has been named a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient for his leadership and innovation in COVID-19 research and development programs as well as his drive to assist in the pandemic’s relief efforts for first responders and others.

“Battelle has decades of experience in infectious disease research and has worked with virtually all federal health and national security agencies to respond to emerging health threats,” said Von Thaer. “I am incredibly proud of the Battelle team,” he added.

This marks the sixth Wash100 Award for Von Thaer, who has received the most coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for the third straight time since 2019. He also won the Wash100 Award for three straight years in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for his success and excellence in the GovCon industry and as a member of its close-knit community.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Lou Von Thaer and Battelle on the 2021 Wash100 Award selection. As a six-time Wash100 Award recipient, Von Thaer is one of the most decorated executives in the federal sector and his level of excellence helps drive our community into the future.