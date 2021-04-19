Belcan Launches SBA-Approved Mentor-Protégé Program With Allied Mission Group

Belcan partners with Allied Mission Group

Belcan aims to provide Allied Mission Group, a HUBZone and Small Disadvantaged Business-certified small business, with federal contracting knowledge and assistance as part of the two companies' entry into the Mentor-Protégé Program of the Small Business Administration.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered engineering and information technology services company said Friday it received program approval from the SBA to formalize its partnership with AMG.

Wayne Lucernoni, president of the government IT solutions business of Belcan, underscored the company's commitment to providing assistance to small businesses in support of the U.S. economy.

"By entering into SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program, we are excited to support Allied Mission Group in their goal of expanding their expertise while better positioning them to serve federal government customers," he added.

AMG works with the departments of Homeland Security, Defense and State, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Institutes of Health. It offers cloud and infrastructure services, agile engineering and development, systems engineering and cybersecurity support.

Belcan, on the other hand, has been competing in the federal market for over three decades. It delivers offerings through a partnering approach.