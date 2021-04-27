Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force

F-15EX aircraft Boeing

Eglin Air Force Base has received an early delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft manufactured by a Boeing-led industry team.

The new F-15EX, the intended replacement for the F-15C fighter jet, features a new digital infrastructure, modern payload and updates for boosted range and speed, Boeing said Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $22.9 billion contract in July 2020 to develop and produce 200 units of the F-15EX model.

The service plans to assign initial F-15EX aircraft to installations in Oregon and Florida. The first two F-15EX units will undergo testing together at Eglin AFB.

“Moving from contract award to delivery in a matter of months enables the U.S. Air Force to get a head start on flight testing and demonstrates our commitment to exceeding expectations,” said Prat Kumar, vice president and F-15 program manager at Boeing.

The second unit's delivery follows the first one's arrival in March.