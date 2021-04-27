Unanet

Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force

Nichols Martin April 27, 2021 News, Technology

Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force
F-15EX aircraft Boeing

Eglin Air Force Base has received an early delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft manufactured by a Boeing-led industry team.

The new F-15EX, the intended replacement for the F-15C fighter jet, features a new digital infrastructure, modern payload and updates for boosted range and speed, Boeing said Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $22.9 billion contract in July 2020 to develop and produce 200 units of the F-15EX model.

The service plans to assign initial F-15EX aircraft to installations in Oregon and Florida. The first two F-15EX units will undergo testing together at Eglin AFB.

“Moving from contract award to delivery in a matter of months enables the U.S. Air Force to get a head start on flight testing and demonstrates our commitment to exceeding expectations,” said Prat Kumar, vice president and F-15 program manager at Boeing.

The second unit's delivery follows the first one's arrival in March.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Delta IV Heavy rocket

ULA-Built Delta IV Heavy Rocket Sends NRO Satellite Into Orbit

United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on Monday the successful launch of its Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle carrying the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), marking the 143rd successful ULA launch to date with a 100 percent mission success rate. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Technica

Technica to Support FBI’s Data, Optical & Communications Networks

Technica has received a potential $38 million task order under the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services contract to help the FBI manage and operate data, optical and communications networks. The company said Monday it will engineer, implement, integrate and manage networks in support of the bureau's Transport Services Technology Unit.

Lisa Firestone President and CEO Firestone

Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition

Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors, has been inducted into the Women Impacting Public Policy organization's 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle in recognition of her accomplishments as a business owner and leader. WIPP honors Firestone and other women entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting business development, policymaking and economic development initiatives, MCA said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved