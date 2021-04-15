Unanet

Booz Allen-Taqtile Team to Deploy Augmented Reality Tech at Military 5G Test Site

Nichols Martin April 15, 2021 News, Technology

Booz Allen-Taqtile Team to Deploy Augmented Reality Tech at Military 5G Test Site
5G technology

Booz Allen Hamilton and augmented reality company Taqtile have partnered to demonstrate how 5G-powered AR technology can support military base operations as part of a $600 million Department of Defense experimentation and testing program.

Taqtile said Wednesday it will provide the Manifest platform to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state for a demonstration of the technology as potential digital storage for maintenance and repair data at the installation.

The Seattle-based company intends for its AR platform to help military base personnel process videos or audio files, automate the uploading of documents to a queue and facilitate personnel exchange of data.

“We expect this project to set a new standard for deploying advanced wireless applications on military installations,” said Chris Christou, a vice president at Booz Allen.

The partnership comes after Taqtile won a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 contract from the U.S. Army to demonstrate the potential use of the company's AR technology in motor pool operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jill Singer GovCon Expert

GovCon Expert Jill Singer Receives Sixth Wash100 Award for Demonstrating Leadership with AT&T, FirstNet & Driving 5G Technology

Jill Singer, vice president of Defense and National Security for AT&T’s public sector business and First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) program, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the advancement of 5G capabilities in the federal and commercial sectors as well as leading FirstNet’s expansion across the U.S. military services. 

MetTel

MetTel to Help NARA Adopt SD-WAN Architecture; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel has received a potential $65 million task order to transform the National Archives and Records Administration's networking infrastructure to a software-defined wide area network. The company said Thursday it will help the agency implement and manage SD-WAN architecture that uses embedded encryption technology designed to secure communications as part of the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

Mike Mostow VP of Federal Everbridge

Everbridge to Continue Support for Army Threat Data Analysis Platform; Mike Mostow Quoted

Everbridge has received a three-year contract from the U.S. Army to continue software services for an enterprise technology platform used to analyze and share data on critical events worldwide. The company said Wednesday its software powers the branch's Joint Analytic Real-time Virtual Information Sharing System, a mobile and desktop application designed to help Department of Defense users exchange threat information from various sources.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved