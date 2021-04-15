Booz Allen-Taqtile Team to Deploy Augmented Reality Tech at Military 5G Test Site

5G technology

Booz Allen Hamilton and augmented reality company Taqtile have partnered to demonstrate how 5G-powered AR technology can support military base operations as part of a $600 million Department of Defense experimentation and testing program.

Taqtile said Wednesday it will provide the Manifest platform to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state for a demonstration of the technology as potential digital storage for maintenance and repair data at the installation.

The Seattle-based company intends for its AR platform to help military base personnel process videos or audio files, automate the uploading of documents to a queue and facilitate personnel exchange of data.

“We expect this project to set a new standard for deploying advanced wireless applications on military installations,” said Chris Christou, a vice president at Booz Allen.

The partnership comes after Taqtile won a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 contract from the U.S. Army to demonstrate the potential use of the company's AR technology in motor pool operations.