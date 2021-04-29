Unanet

Buchanan & Edwards Secures $80M DOL IT Support Contract; Eric Olson Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Buchanan & Edwards Secures $80M DOL IT Support Contract; Eric Olson Quoted
Eric Olson CEO Buchanan and Edwards

Buchanan & Edwards has received a potential five-year, $80 million contract from the Department of Labor to help the Office of Job Corps manage data center information technology operations.

The company said Tuesday it will provide maintenance support to the Job Corps data repository in Austin and an auxiliary facility.

Work will also include IT and telecommunication services to the Job Corps' employment and training programs for youth.

“For years, BE has been actively involved with Year Up, a program focused on arming individuals with desirable skills and experiences to close the opportunity divide," said Eric Olson, CEO of Buchanan & Edwards.

"We’re passionate about shaping the future for these young adults and supporting OJC’s mission to empower folks to get great jobs and become independent is something we’re excited to be part of.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Air Force T-6 Texan II

Curtiss-Wright to Update T-6 Military Trainer’s Flight Recording System

Scientific Research Corp. has awarded Curtiss-Wright a contract to supply flight data and cockpit voice recording devices as part of a project to modernize the joint U.S. Air Force and Navy trainer fleet. Curtiss-Wright said Wednesday it will equip the T-6 Texan II military trainer aircraft with an updated version of the Fortress CVR25 recorder system.

UxS IBP 21 exercise Image from Navy

General Atomics’ MQ-9A Block 5 Drone Demonstrated at Pacific Fleet Event; J.R. Reid Quoted

General Atomics' aeronautical systems unit took part in an exercise where U.S. Pacific Fleet demonstrated the integrated use of unmanned platforms with other manned naval systems. The company said Wednesday its MQ-9A Block 5 unmanned aircraft system showcased its ability to connect with U.S. Navy ships and traditional jets during Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem ‘21.

Leidos

Leidos-Led Industry Team Deploys Military EHR System to 10K New Users

A team of Leidos, Cerner, Accenture and Henry Schein One has fielded the U.S. military's new electronic health record system for 10,000 care providers across 12 states. The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health deployed the MHS Genesis platform to more new users as part of a 23-wave rollout initiative the team expects to complete by the end of 2023, Leidos said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved