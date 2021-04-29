Buchanan & Edwards Secures $80M DOL IT Support Contract; Eric Olson Quoted

Eric Olson CEO Buchanan and Edwards

Buchanan & Edwards has received a potential five-year, $80 million contract from the Department of Labor to help the Office of Job Corps manage data center information technology operations.

The company said Tuesday it will provide maintenance support to the Job Corps data repository in Austin and an auxiliary facility.

Work will also include IT and telecommunication services to the Job Corps' employment and training programs for youth.

“For years, BE has been actively involved with Year Up, a program focused on arming individuals with desirable skills and experiences to close the opportunity divide," said Eric Olson, CEO of Buchanan & Edwards.

"We’re passionate about shaping the future for these young adults and supporting OJC’s mission to empower folks to get great jobs and become independent is something we’re excited to be part of.”