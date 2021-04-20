Unanet

BWXT Secures $2.2B in Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contracts; Joel Duling Quoted

Noah Chelednik April 20, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Joel Duling President BWXT Nuclear Ops Group

BWX Technologies has been awarded approximately $2.2 billion in U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts for the development of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel.

The contracts include future year options and half of the estimated value will cover initial contracts awarded in the first quarter of 2021, BWXT said Tuesday.

Options are subject to annual Congressional appropriations and constitute the remaining of the total value.

“Today’s announcement marks a continuation of a more-than 65-year-old trusted relationship with the U.S. government to provide the reactors that power our nation’s nuclear navy. We are proud to continue manufacturing essential components for this generation of sailors,” said Joel Duling, president of BWXT’s Nuclear Operations Group.

BWXT will manufacture naval nuclear reactor components for Columbia and Virginia-class ships over an eight-year period.

Work in Lynchburg, Virginia; Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana, also includes material procurement activities.

The remaining work, including support activities for theNaval Nuclear Propulsion Program and development work for future Naval Reactors programs, will be conducted in Erwin, Tennessee.

“Columbia is critical to our nation’s strategic defense requirements. BWXT is pleased to support the U.S. Navy’s top priority in achieving on-time deployment of these new ballistic missile submarines while continuing production of Virginia-class components for the Navy’s mission,” said Robert Smith, president of BWXT Government Operations.

About BWXT

BWX Technologies is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, and  provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada.

