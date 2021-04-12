Unanet

CACI Appoints Glenn Kurowski as CTO; John Mengucci Quoted

William McCormick April 12, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Technology

CACI Appoints Glenn Kurowski as CTO; John Mengucci Quoted
CACI International

CACI International has named Glenn Kurowski, a more than six-year company executive, as chief technology officer responsible for advancing technology development, driving related investments and supporting technical workforce growth.

The company said Monday Kurowski will lead corporate technology outreach and actualize CACI’s technical vision.

“Glenn’s knowledge and experience in guiding differentiated technologies from idea to the field, makes him the perfect individual to ensure our customers can best execute their missions, as well as long-term drive value for our shareholders,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

In his new role, Kurowski will also oversee CACI's investments in national security technologies and will continue building the company’s scientific, engineering, and technical talent. 

Kurowski played an essential part in CACI's transition to a technology-powered national security company, working with innovators, scientists and technical talent to deliver technologies to clients and develop new product offerings and intellectual property. 

Prior to joining CACI, Kurowski worked at Lockheed Martin for almost three decades.

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for John Mengucci as the most significant executive of consequence to the GovCon sector. Cast your TEN votes TODAY to advocate your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors. The elite leader with the most votes by April 30 will be recognized by the GovCon community as the industry’s most influential member.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Atomics

DARPA Taps General Atomics to Provide R&D Support for Cislunar Rocket Demo Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded General Atomics a $22.1 million contract to support the agency’s efforts to conduct a rocket test launch in cislunar orbit. General Atomics will perform Track A contract services as part of DARPA’s Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Jerry McGinn GovCon Expert

George Mason University’s Jerry McGinn Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving GovCon Policy & Awareness; Advocating for DIB Solutions

Executive Mosaic, the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, is pleased to announce that Jerry McGinn, executive director of the Center for Government Contracting for George Mason University’s School of Business and GovCon Expert, has received the first Wash100 Award of his career. 

Kathleen Hicks Deputy Defense Secretary

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks Receives First Wash100 Award

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of Defense, has been recognized for her leadership and drive for innovation and been named to the annual list of Wash100 Award recipients for the first time in her federal career. Hicks has received her 2021 Wash100 Award for her data prioritization efforts and policy advancements, which will ready the federal defense sector for the future of warfare.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved