CACI Appoints Glenn Kurowski as CTO; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International

CACI International has named Glenn Kurowski, a more than six-year company executive, as chief technology officer responsible for advancing technology development, driving related investments and supporting technical workforce growth.

The company said Monday Kurowski will lead corporate technology outreach and actualize CACI’s technical vision.

“Glenn’s knowledge and experience in guiding differentiated technologies from idea to the field, makes him the perfect individual to ensure our customers can best execute their missions, as well as long-term drive value for our shareholders,” said John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

In his new role, Kurowski will also oversee CACI's investments in national security technologies and will continue building the company’s scientific, engineering, and technical talent.

Kurowski played an essential part in CACI's transition to a technology-powered national security company, working with innovators, scientists and technical talent to deliver technologies to clients and develop new product offerings and intellectual property.

Prior to joining CACI, Kurowski worked at Lockheed Martin for almost three decades.

