CACI NSIS President Todd Probert Receives First Wash100 Award

Todd Probert NSIS President CACI International

Todd Probert, president of National Security and Innovative Solutions (NSIS) for CACI International, has been recognized for his significant contributions to the federal sector and government contracting (GovCon) industry with a 2021 Wash100 Award for the first time in his illustrious federal career.

Probert has received the highest honor in the GovCon industry for his leadership and vision to advance military capabilities for the modern-day warfighter as well as drive technical capabilities to protect and innovate for the U.S. national security community.

As CACI’s NSIS president, Probert is responsible for the oversight of CACI’s advances in its technology and innovation operations to address the company’s most challenging issues to assist its customers to “meet their missions.”

He oversees the delivery of advanced technology and innovation in C4ISR, RF and free-space optical communications, spectrum management, and cyberspace operations as well as electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and communications missions to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.

Probert has been an advocate for the advancement of U.S. warfighter capabilities to ensure our national security is protected by the soldiers and military leaders with the technology they need to drive innovation and information is now considered one of the most significant weapons in all of warfare.

In additon, he has a keen eye on the advancements of signals intelligence and technology, 5G capabilities as well as CACI’s lesser-known investments in unmanned systems, virtual reality (VR) technology, augmented reality (AR) and its impact on the development of battlefield mission system support.

Executive Mosaic would like to congratulate CACI and Todd Probert for receiving the coveted Wash100 Award for the first time as a part of the 2021 class of recipients.