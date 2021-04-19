Unanet

CACI Secures FEMA Support Services Contract for Public Warning System; John Mengucci Quoted

Noah Chelednik April 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

John Mengucci President and CEO CACI International

CACI International has received a single award Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at $48 million at most.

The company said Monday the five-year contract requires CACI to provide sustainment, decommissioning, construction, modernization and environmental and historic preservation support to the National Public Warning System (NPWS).

“CACI is proud FEMA has chosen our company to modernize the National Public Warning System, which is critical to disseminating safety information to the public. We look forward to continuing to provide FEMA with new resilient communications technologies to ensure the American public can rely upon the NPWS during emergencies,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

CACI will help FEMA enhance the resiliency and survivability of the 77 all-hazards shelter system-equipped stations by providing enterprise technology, including cybersecurity against High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulses.

Under the contract, the company will also provide sustainment support for the stations, including training for emergency managers and operations and maintenance, project management and logistical support.

The NPWS is a nationwide alert system used to provide national emergency information to all Americans during a national crisis. It is maintained by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Directorate and sends out alerts using broadcast, cable, satellite, and wireline radio and television channels.

