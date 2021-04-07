Caliburn International to Separate into Two Independent Companies; Thomas Campbell Quoted

Caliburn International

Caliburn International will split into two new companies, Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian, following an extensive strategic review conducted by the board of directors, senior management and their advisers. The company said Wednesday the separation could be completed by Sept. 30, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

“Caliburn has reached a pivotal moment in its evolution and growth, and this decision to split the company into two separate entities will allow each company to have the strategic focus to better satisfy its respective customers’ missions,” said Thomas Campbell, chairman of Caliburn’s Board of Directors.

Robert Stalick was appointed as Acuity CEO. The new company will include engineering and technology, advanced Medical and global mission business units.

Meanwhile, Valiance will be led by Melissa Aguilar as chief executive. It will continue humanitarian efforts, primarily to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Stalick is the president of Caliburn’s engineering and technology segment. Current Caliburn CEO Jim Van Dusen will serve on Acuity’s board. Acuity is also recruiting for a president for its engineering and technology business unit.

At Valiance, Jessica Martinez will serve as chief operating officer and executive director of HHS programs. Also, Francisco Quezada has been named director of operations and facilities. Valiance is currently recruiting for a chief financial officer.

Acuity and Valiance will be announcing other promotions and personnel appointments as well as the members of their respective board of directors soon.