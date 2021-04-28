Unanet

CGI to Purchase Sense Corp. to Expand Digital, Cloud Capabilities; Tim Hurlebaus Quoted

William McCormick April 28, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Tim Hurlebaus CGI

CGI announced Tuesday its intent to acquire Sense Corp in an effort to increase the former's digital and cloud capabilities and further expand its presence in Austin, Dallas, Houston and St. Louis. The two companies signed an agreement to proceed with the acquisition, which is expected to be completed in early May.

"This transaction is consistent with CGI's well-articulated build and buy strategy to invest in both transformational and niche acquisitions that will spur future growth and expand coverage in targeted metro markets,” said Tim Hurlebaus, president of U.S. commercial and state government operations at CGI.

“By merging forces with Sense Corp, it will have a significant positive impact on our U.S. Texas and Midwest operations while acting as a catalyst for future organic growth for the overall U.S. business," added Hurlebaus, who is a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. 

The transaction will add approximately 300 Sense Corp. consultants to CGI, helping the latter to advance delivery of comprehensive, scalable and sustainable information technology and business consulting services to government and commercial sectors.

Jody Beasley, CGI's senior vice president, consulting services and U.S. texas business unit leader, said the company and Sense Corp. are both commited to delivering positive outcomes and providing customers with insights.

"Sense Corp brings both unique local relationships and deep industry experience to the CGI global platform," concluded Beasley.

