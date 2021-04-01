Chris Brady, President of General Dynamics Mission Systems, Named to 2021 Wash100 Award for Driving Industry Partnerships; Securing Major Contracts

Chris Brady General Dynamics Mission Systems

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, as a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient for driving the business unit’s growth by leading valuable industry partnerships and securing profitable contracts, which has expanded GDMS’ influence in the federal marketplace.

This marks Brady’s second consecutive Wash100 Award. He received his 2020 Wash100 Award for his work to advance and innovate enterprise data, infrastructure systems and defense programs to help and protect federal agencies, military customers and our nation’s security and defense.

Brady has leveraged his momentum throughout the year to drive General Dynamics’ business unit to achieve further growth, as well as expand GDMS’ offerings to the federal government. In the beginning of 2020, GDMS was awarded a valuable, $883 million contract to support the Army Consolidated Product Line Management Plus (CPM Plus) Program.

The Army Contracting Command awarded GDMS the eight year contract to improve the Army’s individual and collective expeditionary training systems at unit home stations and the major Combat Training Centers, including Military Operations on Urban Terrain training sites, live fire and digital ranges and additional training facilities located worldwide.

“Modernizing the training experience is one of the Army’s six modernization priorities,” said Brady. “This award increases the viability, relevancy, and alignment of the Army’s current live training systems while bridging to the future Synthetic Training Environment that will be delivered to soldiers worldwide.”

Under the contract, GDMS will leverage agile, capabilities-based solutions to evolve the Live Training Transformation (LT2) Family of Training Systems. The business unit’s efforts will reduce total ownership cost and operational complexity, as well as increase technology agility and concurrency, and to enable enhanced Soldier training effectiveness.

Following GDMS’ $883 million contract, Brady spearheaded new advancement, which led to the General Dynamics unit to secure a potential ten-year, $400 million contract to manufacture spare parts for a military network system used to facilitate on-the-move communications.

The Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) land and maritime organization awarded the sole-source contract that supports the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment system. WIN-T works to help warfighters transmit real-time video, view maps, request artillery support, access mission command applications and connect with commanders.

In addition to the massive contract GDMS has secured throughout 2020, Brady has also worked with industry partners to advance and develop new offerings for federal customers. In Sept. 2020, GDMS made a strategic counter-drone partnership with Dedrone, providing General Dynamics’ global network with access to Dedrone’s complete drone detection and defeat technology.

“The intrusion of private and restricted airspace by unmanned aerial systems is one of the fastest-growing threats facing our customers, and Dedrone’s counter UAS technology platform is the market-leading solution to defeat those threats,” said Brady. “We’re excited to partner with Dedrone to provide counter-drone capabilities to our global customer base.”

Under strategic agreement, GDMS will become a value-added reseller for Dedrone’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, after an equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence and critical infrastructure customers.

Brady also led GDMS’ collaborative effort with Klas Telecom Government to provide warfighters a deployable communications solution, which will enable secure computing and communications at the tactical edge.

Through the strategic relationship, the TACLANE-Nano (KG-175N) Type 1 encryptor has successfully integrated into the Klas Voyager System. This integrated kit provides reliable, high performance and secure communications to the battlefield.

Moving into 2021, Brady’s leadership has continued to bolster GDMS’ position in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. In the beginning of the year, the business unit announced that the U.S. Navy awarded GDMS a $43.2 million award to support the Columbia and Dreadnought ballistic missile submarine class.

Under the contract modification, GDMS will support development, production and installation requirements of the submarine class. The business unit will also deliver fire control systems for the Navy’s first Columbia class submarine, as well as the first U.S. Columbia class training facility. GDMS will provide installation support and pre-deployment planning for both U.S. and U.K. sites.

Executive Mosaic congratulates General Dynamics Mission Systems and Chris Brady on receiving his second Wash100 Award in 2021. His efforts will continue to advance technological capabilities for U.S. military branches, federal agencies and the GovCon industry throughout the new year.

