Citizant to Provide O&M Services for Space Force-Hosted SharePoint Environment

Citizant

Citizant has secured a five-year, $12.7 million Enterprise Information Services III task order for operations and maintenance services in support of the U.S. Space Force's collaborative platform for document management and storage.

The company said Thursday it will provide O&M services for USSF-hosted SharePoint applications and systems for processing unclassified and classified information.

Services include administration, engineering, help desk support, program management and training. The company will also use its computing laboratory and data center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to develop and test applications.

Michael Barnes, vice president of Department of Defense programs at Citizant, said the company will help the service branch maintain operational availability of its SharePoint environment.

The task order was awarded on the Air Force's Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions contract.