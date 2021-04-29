Coast Guard Wants to Identify Research Partners for Mobile Network Modernization

U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to award multiple cooperative research and development agreements for efforts to update its tactical mobile architecture, and seeks public comments to inform the corresponding procurement approach.

USCG said Tuesday in a Federal Register notice it considers entering into a CRADA with Impress Technologies, and wants to identify other potential participants for the project.

CRADA awardees would help the Coast Guard's Cutter Information Technology Integrated Product Team determine how to update communications between tactical commanders and boarding teams.

The project will also aim to identify alternative architectures and equipment that can boost the reliability of tactical mobile networks across cutters.

Interested parties may submit responses through May 27.