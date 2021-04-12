Collins Aerospace Marks ARC-210 Airborne Satcom Radio’s Delivery Milestone

ARC-210 radio

Collins Aerospace , a Raytheon Technologies business, has delivered the 50,000th software-defined airborne radio under the ARC-210 program to Naval Air Systems Command's air combat electronics unit.

NAVAIR has been the program's key customer since 1990 and has used the multiband, multimode communication radio to send mission-critical information over the years, the company said Thursday.

ARC-210 RT-2036, the satellite communication-capable radio's sixth and newest iteration, supports Mobile User Objective System, second generation anti-jam tactical ultra high frequency radio for NATO and other modern networking waveforms.

The model also features modern encryption, anti-jam functions and a wide frequency range applicable to military, national guard and emergency response communications.

ARC-210 is among the TruNet family of communications products under Collins Aerospace's portfolio. More than 50 countries are using the ARC-210 radio installed on 200 platform variants.

