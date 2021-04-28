COMSovereign Subsidiary, NIST to Research 5G Use in Public Safety Operations

5G network

Virtual NetCom and the National Institute of Standards and Technology will collaboratively test the use of 5G distributed systems in public safety operations as part of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement between the COMSovereign subsidiary and the agency.

VNC will provide its 5G core and gNodeB radio technology for evaluation of specific 3rd Generation Partnership Project standard features and demonstration of their public safety impact, the company said Tuesday.

The research covers the feasibility of 5G DS deployment as well as the availability and quality of broadband service. It will also focus on what are the 5G features and local and distributed compute resources used to enable a 5G network for first responders and public safety practitioners.

Dustin McIntire, chief technology officer of COMSovereign, has welcomed the partnership with NIST and the opportunity to provide assistance in defining the requirements of next generation communications systems through the program.