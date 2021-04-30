Unanet

Constellis Business Awarded Spot on $700M DHS Background Investigations Program

Nichols Martin April 30, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Omniflex a Constellis company

A Constellis business has landed a blanket purchase agreement to support the Department of Homeland Security's $700 million background investigations program.

The company said Thursday its Omniplex organization will perform background checks for participating DHS agencies in support of the multiple-award BI Program, which has an initial five-year term.

The BPA continues Omniplex's almost two decades of background investigation work for homeland security components.

“We are proud to be selected by the Department of Homeland Security to provide background investigations for personnel that are vetted to be a part of the U.S. government trusted workforce,” said Dave Mathews, president of national security operations at Constellis.

Constellis offers services aimed at helping national security agencies manage risks and carry out humanitarian missions.

