CTC to Continue Supporting USAF Facilities Under New Contract Modification; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Ed Sheehan President

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured a $4.1 million contract modification to help the U.S. Air Force manage facilities and corresponding utility systems.

The company said Tuesday it will continue to deliver subject matter expertise and program management services in support of USAF facilities under an existing five-year, $21 million contract.

The said services help Air Force facilities handle energy and water systems, as well as other aspects of safety, environment and infrastructure. IBM's global services business and AGEISS will provide technical services for additional work areas as subcontractors.

USAF's deputy assistant secretary for environment, safety and infrastructure awarded the modification through the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services acquisition vehicle.

The award exercised the second option year of the contract and raised the contract value to nearly $10 million.

Work will run through mid-March 2022.

“We are honored SAF/IEE has chosen to continue its relationship with CTC and our talented employees to help bring technical expertise and innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Air Force,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO at CTC.

He added that the company supports SAF/IEE's goal of developing mission assurance technologies.