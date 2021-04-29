Unanet

Curtiss-Wright to Update T-6 Military Trainer’s Flight Recording System

Carol Collins April 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Air Force T-6 Texan II

Scientific Research Corp. has awarded Curtiss-Wright a contract to supply flight data and cockpit voice recording devices as part of a project to modernize the joint U.S. Air Force and Navy trainer fleet.

Curtiss-Wright said Wednesday it will equip the T-6 Texan II military trainer aircraft with an updated version of the Fortress CVR25 recorder designed to process parametric information and support three audio communications channels.

The Air Force and the Navy use T-6A to train student pilots in primary and intermediate flying skills.

Fortress works with military fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft and consists of black boxes, an independent power supply device and a data acquisition technology.

The compact system is designed to also generate data for post-flight analysis, pilot training and safety programs, according to Curtiss-Wright.

In January, Curtiss-Wright and Honeywell received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency for a 25-hour cockpit recording system that was built on the Fortress CVR technology.

