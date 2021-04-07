Cybercom Seeks Support for Joint Cyber Architecture, Network Security Efforts

Cybercom issues RFI on network security and cross-domain services.

U.S. Cyber Command is looking for information on small businesses that can provide technical assistance in deploying security technologies to support data transmission between Department of Defense, intelligence community and commercial networks.

Cybercom said in a notice posted Tuesday that it seeks support in implementing the WOLFDOOR cross-domain solution for secure network operations in addition to integrating the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture’s disparate components.

According to the statement of work, contract work will include information technology and engineering services to support the rollout of network security capabilities such as firewalls, VPNs and switches.

Other activities include CDS design, process engineering, lab management assistance, testing and sustainment work.

Cybercom currently operates and maintains CDS technologies at its headquarters location in Fort Meade, Maryland, and is looking to deploy a secondary CDS for a location on San Antonio, Texas, in fiscal 2022.

Responses to the request for information are due on April 27.

