DARPA Taps Perspecta Labs for Long-Range Tactical Communications Work; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Petros Mouchtaris President Perspecta Labs

Perspecta’s applied research arm has received a potential 45-month, $18.5 million contract to develop a platform for long-range tactical radio communications under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program.

Perspecta Labs will build, prototype and test an adaptive distributed array system that works with unmodified tactical waveforms and existing tactical radios as part of DARPA’s Resilient Networked Distributed Mosaic Communications program, the company said Thursday.

The RN DMC program seeks to advance the development of self-forming “mosaic” antennas composed of tiles or transceiver elements that can be hosted by warfighters on ground vehicles and satellites for long-range tactical communications.

"We are excited to design, develop and demonstrate low-cost, resilient long-range communications for challenging non-line-of-sight radio environments," said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Perspecta Labs.

He added that the company will work to deliver a tactical radio communications platform that is less vulnerable to interference, jamming and detection.

Perspecta Labs said its proposed platform seeks to meet high-performance requirements using wideband distributed spatial processing and a new technique for joint signal processing and networking. The organization will subject its technology to long-range ground-to-air link and relay field exercises as part of the experimental validation process.