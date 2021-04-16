Dave Jost Appointed as B3 Group’s Director of Infrastructure Optimization

Dave Jost Director B3 Group

Dave Jost, former director of enterprise analytics at Alliant Energy, was appointed as director of infrastructure optimization at B3 Group where he will lead information technology operations, automation and knowledge management initiatives to drive enhancement of IT services offerings.

Chad Hensley, vice president of technology at B3 Group, said in a statement published Wednesday Jost's leadership experience in technology and strategic pursuits will contribute to the company's organizational maturity and growth.

Jost most recently handled the analytics program of Alliant Energy and rebuilt it to deliver business results. He spent more than two decades at the public utility holding company.

Earlier in his career, he served as a programmer analyst at Metavante.