Unanet

Dave Jost Appointed as B3 Group’s Director of Infrastructure Optimization

Christine Thropp April 16, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Dave Jost Appointed as B3 Group’s Director of Infrastructure Optimization
Dave Jost Director B3 Group

Dave Jost, former director of enterprise analytics at Alliant Energy, was appointed as director of infrastructure optimization at B3 Group where he will lead information technology operations, automation and knowledge management initiatives to drive enhancement of IT services offerings.

Chad Hensley, vice president of technology at B3 Group, said in a statement published Wednesday Jost's leadership experience in technology and strategic pursuits will contribute to the company's organizational maturity and growth.

Jost most recently handled the analytics program of Alliant Energy and rebuilt it to deliver business results. He spent more than two decades at the public utility holding company.

Earlier in his career, he served as a programmer analyst at Metavante.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

S-Docs

S-Docs Meets FedRAMP Moderate Level, DOD Impact Level-4 Requirements

S-Docs has achieved moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and complied with the Impact Level 4 standards of the Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide following a cybersecurity assessment conducted by Coalfire Systems.

Bradley M2A3 IFV

BAE, General Dynamics Bid for Army Bradley Replacement Competition

Industry teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics have submitted bids to the U.S. Army for a competitive program to replace the branch's Bradley infantry fighting vehicle platform. The two companies separately confirmed plans to join the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition nearly six months after Rheinmetall's U.S. subsidiary unveiled its own team that will pursue the OMFV program.

Caron Ward EVP IronArch Technology

Former LMI Exec Caron Ward Joins IronArch in EVP Role

Caron Ward, formerly director of LMI's program and implementation management practice, has been named executive vice president of customer experience and delivery engagement at McLean, Virginia-based federal consulting services provider IronArch Technology. She previously supported multiple engagements with government clients and worked at Hewlett Packard and IBM earlier in her career.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved