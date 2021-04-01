Deloitte Named AWS’ Tech, Consulting Partner for Mainframe Migration

Deloitte

Deloitte has been designated a technology and consulting partner for Amazon Web Services' mainframe migration competency.

Deloitte said Wednesday its business operations and consulting services, development operations, security and the innoWake automation platform help customers migrate mainframe workloads to the AWS cloud.

The professional services company also offers ATADATA, a cloud managed platform that lets users move SAP workloads to AWS. ATADATA, innoWake and Deloitte's other mainframe migration services are part of the company's larger Application Modernization and Migration offering.

The AMM package is made to speed up cloud migrations from legacy systems and help Deloitte's customers streamline activities through AWS.

Haissam Issa, principal with Deloitte Consulting, said innoWake can handle combinations of multiple data stores and programming languages.

The company recently helped Utah's government migrate workloads of a child support system to AWS.