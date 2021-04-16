Unanet

DOD Chief Data Officer Dave Spirk Receives First Wash100 Award for Leading DOD’s Data Strategy & Culture

William McCormick April 16, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

DOD Chief Data Officer Dave Spirk Receives First Wash100 Award for Leading DOD’s Data Strategy & Culture
Dave Spirk Chief Data Officer DOD

Executive Mosaic has announced that Dave Spirk, chief data officer for the Department of Defense (DOD), has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for leading DOD’s new data strategy, advancing the department’s principles to adapt its data culture to support U.S. warfighters and military capabilities. 

Spirk has received the most prestigious and coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for the first time in his long federal career. Dave Spirk was appointed as chief data officer for DOD in June 2020. 

Spirk has been responsible for strengthening data management across the department and accelerated its transition to a data-centric culture. He’s also overseen other key initiatives, including the data governance process, data standards and policies, and the promotion of data acumen across the DoD workforce. 

Shortly after his appointment as CDO, DOD released its new data strategy to demonstrate that data would be seen as a strategic asset critical to building and maintaining operational advantage on the battlefield. The new data strategy was seeking to advance eight guiding principles that included data ethics, collective data stewardship, data for artificial intelligence training. 

“The Strategy’s emphasis will allow us to concentrate on that. It reinforces DOD’s priority focus areas of joint warfighting, senior leader decision support and data analytics,” Spirk explained. 

Executive Mosaic is honored to give Dave Spirk his first Wash100 Award and congratulates him on his visionary thinking to drive the DOD into the future of data strategy and IT technology innovation, which will have endless benefits for our nation’s capabilities and protection. 

GovConWire Events will host its Data Innovation Forum on June 15th to explore the federal government’s modernization data strategy, innovation in the artificial intelligence and machine learning data processing industry and how to better process and protect sensitive data.

David Spirk will serve as a keynote speaker during the Forum to address the DOD’s defense data strategy, plans for commercial data, analytics, AI and emerging data processing technologies. 

Visit GovConWire Events now to learn more about the event and register to keep your spot now!

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bradley M2A3 IFV

BAE, General Dynamics Bid for Army Bradley Replacement Competition

Industry teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics have submitted bids to the U.S. Army for a competitive program to replace the branch's Bradley infantry fighting vehicle platform. The two companies separately confirmed plans to join the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition nearly six months after Rheinmetall's U.S. subsidiary unveiled its own team that will pursue the OMFV program.

Caron Ward EVP IronArch Technology

Former LMI Exec Caron Ward Joins IronArch in EVP Role

Caron Ward, formerly director of LMI's program and implementation management practice, has been named executive vice president of customer experience and delivery engagement at McLean, Virginia-based federal consulting services provider IronArch Technology. She previously supported multiple engagements with government clients and worked at Hewlett Packard and IBM earlier in her career.

Equity financing round

Reports: SpaceX Fundraising Round Nets $1.6B Over Two Months

SpaceX's revised filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that an equity financing round has brought in an additional $314 million for the Hawthorne, California-based company, two months after it disclosed initial proceeds amounting to $850 million, SpaceX reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved