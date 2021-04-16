DOD Chief Data Officer Dave Spirk Receives First Wash100 Award for Leading DOD’s Data Strategy & Culture

Dave Spirk Chief Data Officer DOD

Executive Mosaic has announced that Dave Spirk, chief data officer for the Department of Defense (DOD), has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for leading DOD’s new data strategy, advancing the department’s principles to adapt its data culture to support U.S. warfighters and military capabilities.

Spirk has received the most prestigious and coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for the first time in his long federal career. Dave Spirk was appointed as chief data officer for DOD in June 2020.

Spirk has been responsible for strengthening data management across the department and accelerated its transition to a data-centric culture. He’s also overseen other key initiatives, including the data governance process, data standards and policies, and the promotion of data acumen across the DoD workforce.

Shortly after his appointment as CDO, DOD released its new data strategy to demonstrate that data would be seen as a strategic asset critical to building and maintaining operational advantage on the battlefield. The new data strategy was seeking to advance eight guiding principles that included data ethics, collective data stewardship, data for artificial intelligence training.

“The Strategy’s emphasis will allow us to concentrate on that. It reinforces DOD’s priority focus areas of joint warfighting, senior leader decision support and data analytics,” Spirk explained.

Executive Mosaic is honored to give Dave Spirk his first Wash100 Award and congratulates him on his visionary thinking to drive the DOD into the future of data strategy and IT technology innovation, which will have endless benefits for our nation’s capabilities and protection.

