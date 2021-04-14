DOD, LIFT to Spearhead Hypersonics Development Competition

LIFT

The Department of Defense and LIFT, a national manufacturing innovation institute, have teamed up to launch a competition that seeks to engage the U.S. manufacturing industrial sector in the development of hypersonic vehicle systems and related materials.

LIFT said Monday the Hypersonics Challenge will focus on hypersonics modeling and simulation, advanced manufacturing methods and high temperature composite development.

Manufacturers will be required to submit proposals on the said focus areas. Companies with chosen projects will receive potential $1 million development funding.

LIFT is expected to make a formal project call in the next several weeks.

The Detroit-based organization is operated by American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute and is supported by the Pentagon. It aims to advance U.S. manufacturing by pursuing technology and talent development.