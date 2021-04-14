Unanet

DOD, LIFT to Spearhead Hypersonics Development Competition

Christine Thropp April 14, 2021 News

DOD, LIFT to Spearhead Hypersonics Development Competition
LIFT

The Department of Defense and LIFT, a national manufacturing innovation institute, have teamed up to launch a competition that seeks to engage the U.S. manufacturing industrial sector in the development of hypersonic vehicle systems and related materials.

LIFT said Monday the Hypersonics Challenge will focus on hypersonics modeling and simulation, advanced manufacturing methods and high temperature composite development.

Manufacturers will be required to submit proposals on the said focus areas. Companies with chosen projects will receive potential $1 million development funding.

LIFT is expected to make a formal project call in the next several weeks.

The Detroit-based organization is operated by American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute and is supported by the Pentagon. It aims to advance U.S. manufacturing by pursuing technology and talent development.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Ed Sheehan President

CTC to Continue Supporting USAF Facilities Under New Contract Modification; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured a contract modification to help the U.S. Air Force manage facilities and corresponding utility systems. The company said Tuesday it will continue to deliver subject matter expertise and program management services for USAF facilities under an existing five-year, $21 million contract.

RFCM test Navy

Navy Tests Airworthiness of BAE-Made RF Countermeasure Tech for P-8A Aircraft

The U.S. Navy has demonstrated the airworthiness of a BAE Systems-made prototype of a technology meant to provide the P-8A Poseidon aircraft with radio frequency defense. The pod-mounted radiofrequency countermeasure passed its airworthiness test while installed on the P-8A platform operated by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron or VX 20, Naval Air Systems Command said Friday.

Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV

Huntington Ingalls Subsidiary Books Potential $75M Navy UUV Payload Modernization IDIQ

A Huntington Ingalls Industries business unit has received a potential five-year, $74.7 million contract to help update payload for the U.S. Navy’s Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicles. HII’s Hydroid subsidiary will provide Increment II hardware for the Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved