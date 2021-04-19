Unanet

DOD Tests Counter-sUAS Systems From Three Companies; Neil Thurgood Quoted

Nichols Martin April 19, 2021 News, Technology

DOD Tests Counter-sUAS Systems From Three Companies; Neil Thurgood Quoted
Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood Army

Boeing's Aurora Flight Sciences subsidiary, XTEND and ELTA North America participated in a Department of Defense-led demonstration initiative for technologies designed to counter enemy's small unmanned aircraft systems.

The U.S. Army said Wednesday its Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office worked with the Air Force and the Joint Counter-sUAS Office to host tests at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona from April 5 to 9.

The demonstrations were focused on low collateral effects interceptors and supported an effort to address sUAS threats using an enterprise approach. The event is the first of a semi-annual demonstration series.

In line with the DOD Counter-sUAS Strategy, the department released a request for information in January to identify technologies for demonstration.

The military assessed the technologies' performance against lightweight drones that are designed to carry different payloads and move quickly.

The Aurora-made Modular Intercept Drone Avionics Set harnesses artificial intelligence for an autonomous multi-rotor operation. The sensor-equipped sUAS is designed to counter multiple enemy drones.

ELTA North America's Drone-Kill-Drone system autonomously flies, targets and strikes sUAS threats with no requirement for human intervention.

XTEND's Skylord Griffon system works to immerse operators into the threat interception scenario via augmented reality. The system also integrates with most existing detection systems.

“Events like this demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground will help identify new approaches, focus our efforts and allow us to leverage innovation quickly," said Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood, director of hypersonics, directed energy, space and rapid acquisition at the Army.

Corresponding results will be provided to the companies.

Participants may undergo further evaluation for inclusion in the JCO-funded LCEI development program in late fiscal year 2021, when the second LCEI demonstration will take place.

The military will release an RFI this spring for the second LCEI event.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Mengucci President and CEO CACI International

CACI Secures FEMA Support Services Contract for Public Warning System; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has received a single award Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at $48 million at most. The company said Monday the five-year contract requires CACI to provide sustainment, decommissioning, construction, modernization and environmental and historic preservation support to the National Public Warning System (NPWS).

USS George Washington

HII Moves Closer to Completing Refueling, Overhaul Work on USS George Washington

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has announced that its refueling and complex overhaul work on the USS George Washington or CVN 73 is more than 85 percent complete and that the sixth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to undergo mid-life RCOH activity is scheduled to rejoin the U.S. Navy in 2022.

Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Awarded $70M Navy Transducer Production IDIQ

An Ultra Electronics subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $69.8 million contract to produce and supply transducers and installation kits to the U.S. Navy. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity and awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems through a full and open competition.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved