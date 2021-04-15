DOD Transitions Carahsoft’s Splunk BPA to $833M Enterprise Technology Agreement; Frank Dimina Quoted

Frank Dimina VP Splunk

The Department of Defense has designated its blanket purchase agreement with Carahsoft Technology for Splunk offerings as a potential 10-year, $833 million Core Enterprise Technology Agreement in line with the Pentagon’s information technology procurement initiative.

The CETA comes as part of the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative that seeks to address the technical needs of the department as well as the intelligence community and U.S. Coast Guard, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Splunk tools and services covered by the CETA include cybersecurity and asset management software, training and maintenance support.

Frank Dimina, vice president of Americas and public sector at Splunk, said the company will provide a holistic “data to everything” interface for mission-critical support.

Rebecca Brennan, director of Carahsoft's Splunk team, noted that the CETA designation will also provide benefits such as flexible licensing and streamlined procurement.

Splunk and Carahsoft plan to hold a joint webinar to further discuss the designation on April 22.