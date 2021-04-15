Unanet

DOD Transitions Carahsoft’s Splunk BPA to $833M Enterprise Technology Agreement; Frank Dimina Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers April 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOD Transitions Carahsoft’s Splunk BPA to $833M Enterprise Technology Agreement; Frank Dimina Quoted
Frank Dimina VP Splunk

The Department of Defense has designated its blanket purchase agreement with Carahsoft Technology for Splunk offerings as a potential 10-year, $833 million Core Enterprise Technology Agreement in line with the Pentagon’s information technology procurement initiative.

The CETA comes as part of the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative that seeks to address the technical needs of the department as well as the intelligence community and U.S. Coast Guard, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Splunk tools and services covered by the CETA include cybersecurity and asset management software, training and maintenance support.

Frank Dimina, vice president of Americas and public sector at Splunk, said the company will provide a holistic “data to everything” interface for mission-critical support.

Rebecca Brennan, director of Carahsoft's Splunk team, noted that the CETA designation will also provide benefits such as flexible licensing and streamlined procurement.

Splunk and Carahsoft plan to hold a joint webinar to further discuss the designation on April 22.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

MetTel

MetTel to Help NARA Adopt SD-WAN Architecture; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel has received a potential $65 million task order to transform the National Archives and Records Administration's networking infrastructure to a software-defined wide area network. The company said Thursday it will help the agency implement and manage SD-WAN architecture that uses embedded encryption technology designed to secure communications as part of the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

Mike Mostow VP of Federal Everbridge

Everbridge to Continue Support for Army Threat Data Analysis Platform; Mike Mostow Quoted

Everbridge has received a three-year contract from the U.S. Army to continue software services for an enterprise technology platform used to analyze and share data on critical events worldwide. The company said Wednesday its software powers the branch's Joint Analytic Real-time Virtual Information Sharing System, a mobile and desktop application designed to help Department of Defense users exchange threat information from various sources.

Rick Wagner President Microsoft Federal

Cloud Vendors Seek to Meet Pentagon’s Future Warfighting Needs; Microsoft Federal’s Rick Wagner Quoted

Cloud service providers are investing in the development of technology platforms that could help the Department of Defense meet the needs of warfighters operating in tactical, distributed environments. “We have to create devices that can operate in those austere environments,” said Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft Federal for government customers and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved