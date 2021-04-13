Dwayne Allen Named Unisys CTO & SVP of Solution Innovation, Architecture

Dwayne Allen CTO

Dwayne Allen, former global digital strategist at Microsoft, has joined Unisys to serve as chief technology officer and senior vice president of solution innovation and architecture.

He will report to Unisys CEO Peter Altabef and lead development of cloud, enterprise computing and user experience technologies that address customer needs, the company said Monday.

Allen will also drive efforts to integrate the said technologies across Unisys' global operations.

During his time at Microsoft, Allen helped industrial customers augment business models and adopt digital technologies.

His career also includes leadership and information technology work for Masonite International, Cummins and Wells Fargo.

“I have learned from experience that value-added innovative solutions excite existing clients and bring in new ones," said Allen.