Unanet

Dwayne Allen Named Unisys CTO & SVP of Solution Innovation, Architecture

Nichols Martin April 13, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Dwayne Allen Named Unisys CTO & SVP of Solution Innovation, Architecture
Dwayne Allen CTO

Dwayne Allen, former global digital strategist at Microsoft, has joined Unisys to serve as chief technology officer and senior vice president of solution innovation and architecture.

He will report to Unisys CEO Peter Altabef and lead development of cloud, enterprise computing and user experience technologies that address customer needs, the company said Monday.

Allen will also drive efforts to integrate the said technologies across Unisys' global operations.

During his time at Microsoft, Allen helped industrial customers augment business models and adopt digital technologies.

His career also includes leadership and information technology work for Masonite International, Cummins and Wells Fargo.

“I have learned from experience that value-added innovative solutions excite existing clients and bring in new ones," said Allen.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DARPA PPB program

FLIR Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Fabric for Biological, Chemical Hazard Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded FLIR Systems a potential five-year, $20.5 million contract to produce a fabric material with built-in features that could offer warfighters protection from harmful biological and chemical agents. FLIR said Monday it initially secured $11.2 million from the agency to perform prototyping work under the Personalized Protective Biosystems effort with the goal of creating a suite of fabrics and garments for military use.

William Evanina Advisory Board Peraton

Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Deploys Second Service Extension Vehicle for Intelsat Satellite

Northrop Grumman and its SpaceLogistics subsidiary have docked a satellite servicing vehicle to an Intelsat-built commercial communications satellite operating in geostationary orbit as part of a five-year life-extension contract between the companies. Northrop said Monday the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 will provide the IS-10-02 with robotics-based services to extend the satellite's life while in space.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved