ECS Names Becky John Business Development VP; George Wilson Quoted

Jane Edwards April 7, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Becky John, formerly vice president of capture at ECS, has been appointed VP of business development at the Fairfax, Virginia-based government technology contractor.

She will oversee the company’s business development operations team, lead strategic growth initiatives and develop collaborative platforms with federal clients in support of their mission objectives, ECS said Wednesday.

As VP of capture, John helped pursue opportunities in the Department of Defense and federal civilian markets.

“Becky’s commitment to leading change and building networks assures me that ECS will achieve and exceed our business goals in the coming years,” said George Wilson, president of ECS and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

John previously worked at CGI Federal, where she spent nearly a decade leading strategic growth activities and delivering multidisciplinary programs to DOD and the Department of Homeland Security.

She was featured in Archintel's Competitive Intelligence Spotlight Series last year and shared her insight on how analytics technology is helping analysts derive insights from data.

