Mary-Louise Hoffman April 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Everbridge to Continue Support for Army Threat Data Analysis Platform; Mike Mostow Quoted
Mike Mostow VP of Federal Everbridge

Everbridge has received a three-year contract from the U.S. Army to continue software services for an enterprise technology platform used to analyze and share data on critical events worldwide.

The company said Wednesday its software powers the branch's Joint Analytic Real-time Virtual Information Sharing System, a mobile and desktop application designed to help Department of Defense users exchange threat information from various sources.

Army personnel use JARVISS to assess incidents that happen close to military facilities based on open-source feeds processed by the system and determine potential risks from the occurrences.

Mike Mostow, vice president of Everbridge's federal business, said the company aims to help the Army protect its soldiers and their families by providing the service threat intelligence and early warning data.

The award also entails support to Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force North in JARVISS implementation efforts. 

