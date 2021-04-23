Exterro Gets FedRAMP Authorization for E-Discovery Software

Exterro

Exterro announced Thursday its orchestrated E-Discovery software has received authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The status designation reflects Exterro's ability to offer data security, which meets up-to-date cybersecurity standards set by the government.

[The FedRAMP authorization] is a milestone that we’ve been striving to achieve which will only continue to showcase Exterro’s expanding footprint as an unparalleled provider in the e-discovery and broader Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance marketplace," said Bobby Balachandran , founder and CEO of Exterro.

"By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the Federal Government and other public sector agencies take advantage of the full Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery solution,” he added.

FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and monitoring. It helps mitigate risk of data breaches, ensure the highest levels of data protection and incorporate third-party verification for cyber attack defense.

“Businesses don’t want to see their name as the next big data breach headline. All organizations, private or public, can benefit from better security, and I’m excited that Exterro is among a select number of providers who have achieved this designation,” Balachandran concluded.

About Exterro

