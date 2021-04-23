Unanet

Exterro Gets FedRAMP Authorization for E-Discovery Software

William McCormick April 23, 2021 News, Technology

Exterro announced Thursday its orchestrated E-Discovery software has received authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The status designation reflects Exterro's ability to offer data security, which meets up-to-date cybersecurity standards set by the government.

[The FedRAMP authorization] is a milestone that we’ve been striving to achieve which will only continue to showcase Exterro’s expanding footprint as an unparalleled provider in the e-discovery and broader Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance marketplace," said Bobby Balachandran, founder and CEO of Exterro.

"By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the Federal Government and other public sector agencies take advantage of the full Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery solution,” he added.

FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and monitoring. It helps mitigate risk of data breaches, ensure the highest levels of data protection and incorporate third-party verification for cyber attack defense.

“Businesses don’t want to see their name as the next big data breach headline. All organizations, private or public, can benefit from better security, and I’m excited that Exterro is among a select number of providers who have achieved this designation,” Balachandran concluded.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their legal governance, risk and compliance requirements. The company’s Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro’s integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. 

