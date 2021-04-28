Fairbanks Morse Rebrands to Highlight Defense Market Focus; George Whittier Quoted

Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse has changed its name as part of a rebranding effort to emphasize the company's work with defense customers.

The Beloit, Wisconsin-based marine technology supplier said Tuesday it will now operate as Fairbanks Morse Defense with three business units that will serve the military and commercial maritime sectors.

One division will conduct manufacturing, procurement and distribution processes of company-built engines, while another unit will focus on aftermarket services and include Alco diesel engine vendor BRECO International, which Fairbanks Morse acquired in late 2020.

FMD's third business, Ward Leonard , is headquartered in Thomaston, Connecticut, and will market motor and control systems intended for military use. WL became part of Fairbanks Morse through an acquisition deal that closed in January and has supplied products to the U.S. Navy.

"Combined with our recent acquisitions, this new structure reinforces our commitment to serving our customers' mission-critical power needs and allows us to expand our offerings both in terms of geography and technology," said FMD CEO George Whittier.