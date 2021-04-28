Unanet

Fairbanks Morse Rebrands to Highlight Defense Market Focus; George Whittier Quoted

Carol Collins April 28, 2021 News

Fairbanks Morse Rebrands to Highlight Defense Market Focus; George Whittier Quoted
Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse has changed its name as part of a rebranding effort to emphasize the company's work with defense customers.

The Beloit, Wisconsin-based marine technology supplier said Tuesday it will now operate as Fairbanks Morse Defense with three business units that will serve the military and commercial maritime sectors.

One division will conduct manufacturing, procurement and distribution processes of company-built engines, while another unit will focus on aftermarket services and include Alco diesel engine vendor BRECO International, which Fairbanks Morse acquired in late 2020.

FMD's third business, Ward Leonard, is headquartered in Thomaston, Connecticut, and will market motor and control systems intended for military use. WL became part of Fairbanks Morse through an acquisition deal that closed in January and has supplied products to the U.S. Navy.

"Combined with our recent acquisitions, this new structure reinforces our commitment to serving our customers' mission-critical power needs and allows us to expand our offerings both in terms of geography and technology," said FMD CEO George Whittier.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Mark Lee SVP ICF

ICF to Automate Federal Transit Administration’s Database; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has booked $13 million in two five-year orders to help the Federal Transit Administration modernize the nation's database of transit operations. The company said Tuesday it will use Appian's artificial intelligence to automate the National Transit Database, which stores and tracks financial, operational and capital-related data of U.S. transit systems.

5G network

COMSovereign Subsidiary, NIST to Research 5G Use in Public Safety Operations

Virtual NetCom and the National Institute of Standards and Technology will collaboratively test the use of 5G distributed systems in public safety operations as part of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement between the COMSovereign subsidiary and the agency.

Starlink

FCC OKs SpaceX’s License Modification Request for Starlink Constellation

The Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX’s request for modification of its license for its Starlink satellite constellation. The modified license will allow SpaceX to move the operational altitude for its 2,814 satellites to the range of 540 to 570 kilometers, reduce the number of satellites in the constellation from 4,409 to 4,408 and change the minimum earth station elevation angle for gateway and user beams.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved