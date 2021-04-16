Unanet

Former LMI Exec Caron Ward Joins IronArch in EVP Role

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 16, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former LMI Exec Caron Ward Joins IronArch in EVP Role
Caron Ward EVP IronArch Technology

Caron Ward, formerly director of LMI's program and implementation management practice, has been named executive vice president of customer experience and delivery engagement at McLean, Virginia-based federal consulting services provider IronArch Technology.

Ward will oversee the sales-to-delivery handoff process at IronArch and be the escalation point-person for projects, the company said Thursday.

She previously supported multiple engagements with government clients and worked at Hewlett-Packard and IBM earlier in her career.

Established in 2013, IronArch operates as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business and aims to help federal clients manage operational performance with the use of technology.

Ward said she aims to standardize how the company delivers customer service to the government in her new role.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

S-Docs

S-Docs Meets FedRAMP Moderate Level, DOD Impact Level-4 Requirements

S-Docs has achieved moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and complied with the Impact Level 4 standards of the Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide following a cybersecurity assessment conducted by Coalfire Systems.

Bradley M2A3 IFV

BAE, General Dynamics Bid for Army Bradley Replacement Competition

Industry teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics have submitted bids to the U.S. Army for a competitive program to replace the branch's Bradley infantry fighting vehicle platform. The two companies separately confirmed plans to join the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition nearly six months after Rheinmetall's U.S. subsidiary unveiled its own team that will pursue the OMFV program.

Equity financing round

Reports: SpaceX Fundraising Round Nets $1.6B Over Two Months

SpaceX's revised filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that an equity financing round has brought in an additional $314 million for the Hawthorne, California-based company, two months after it disclosed initial proceeds amounting to $850 million, SpaceX reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved