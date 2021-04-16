Former LMI Exec Caron Ward Joins IronArch in EVP Role

Caron Ward EVP IronArch Technology

Caron Ward, formerly director of LMI's program and implementation management practice, has been named executive vice president of customer experience and delivery engagement at McLean, Virginia-based federal consulting services provider IronArch Technology.

Ward will oversee the sales-to-delivery handoff process at IronArch and be the escalation point-person for projects, the company said Thursday.

She previously supported multiple engagements with government clients and worked at Hewlett-Packard and IBM earlier in her career.

Established in 2013, IronArch operates as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business and aims to help federal clients manage operational performance with the use of technology.

Ward said she aims to standardize how the company delivers customer service to the government in her new role.