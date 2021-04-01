Unanet

Gartner Survey: 55% of CIOs Eye Full-Time Workforce Expansion for Security Operations, Analytics

Brenda Marie Rivers April 1, 2021 News

CIOs Push Tech Workforce Expansion

A new survey from Gartner has found that 55 percent of chief information officers are looking to increase the number of its full-time information technology employees throughout the year.

Gartner said Wednesday that CIOs are more likely to increase the number of FTEs working on emerging technology programs.

Survey data shows that 74 percent of CIOs reported that they plan to increase FTEs for security operations, followed by analytics platforms such as Tableau and Power BI drawing in 73 percent of respondents.

Gartner also noted that staffing growth efforts will predominantly involve remote work support as well as cloud, automation and analytics.

Data-center FTEs represented the focus area least prioritized by CIOs for workforce expansion at 15 percent.

Matthew Charlet, a research vice president at Gartner, said that IT’s role in industry pandemic response has positively impacted IT staffing priorities.

He noted that refocusing teams and launching upskilling efforts will enable CIOs to meet their talent strategy objectives.

