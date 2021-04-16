Unanet

GDIT Expects milCloud 2.0 to Begin Hosting Classified Workloads by Summer

Jane Edwards April 16, 2021 News, Technology

General Dynamics’ information technology business said milCloud 2.0 is on schedule to host classified workloads starting this summer as the Impact Level 6 authorization process to certify the Department of Defense’s on-premise cloud platform to handle such workloads is now in progress, Nextgov reported Thursday.

Jim Matney, vice president and general manager of the Defense Information Systems Agency and enterprise services sector at GDIT, said approval has been secured for one location of DOD’s milCloud 2.0 offering. The cloud platform is on track to get a third-party assessment once approval is received for a second facility.

The move to a higher impact level like IL6 is expected to accelerate workload migration to the cloud platform.

In February, Matney said DISA saw a twofold increase in the number of workloads migrated to milCloud 2.0 in 2020 and that testing for IL6 was scheduled to start by mid-March and continue through the summer of 2021.

