Unanet

General Atomics’ MQ-9A Block 5 Drone Demonstrated at Pacific Fleet Event; J.R. Reid Quoted

Nichols Martin April 29, 2021 News, Technology

General Atomics’ MQ-9A Block 5 Drone Demonstrated at Pacific Fleet Event; J.R. Reid Quoted
UxS IBP 21 exercise Image from Navy

General Atomics' aeronautical systems unit took part in an exercise where U.S. Pacific Fleet demonstrated the integrated use of unmanned platforms with other manned naval systems.

The company said Wednesday its MQ-9A Block 5 unmanned aircraft system showcased its ability to connect with U.S. Navy ships and traditional jets during Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem ‘21.

MQ-9A Block 5 communicated with P-8 Poseidon and MH-60R Seahawk aircraft through the Automatic Identification System, and exchanged information through the Link 16 data link.

The UAS also exhibited anti-submarine warfare, having dropped a sonobuoy from high altitude during the exercise. The MQ-9's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance-centric role has been expanded to include ASW, as demonstrated in the event.

General Atomics brought MQ-9A Block 5 to the exercise as a surrogate for the MQ-9B SeaGuardian, which is designed for expeditionary missions in austere environments.

J.R. Reid, vice president for Department of Defense strategic development at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., said the company looks forward to developing more technologies that support warfighters in both domestic and overseas operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Godspeed Capital Management

Private Equity Firm Godspeed Capital Debuts, Partners With East Rock Capital

Godspeed Capital Management officially launched Wednesday as a private equity firm that will focus on investing in defense and government services companies in the lower middle market. The firm also partnered with New York City-based East Rock Capital to help carry out its strategy in identifying potential investment opportunities with a focus on buy-and-builds, control buyouts, special situations and corporate carve-outs.

Eric Olson CEO Buchanan and Edwards

Buchanan & Edwards Secures $80M DOL IT Support Contract; Eric Olson Quoted

Buchanan & Edwards has received a potential five-year, $80 million contract from the Department of Labor to help the Office of Job Corps manage data center information technology operations. The company said Tuesday it will provide maintenance support to the Job Corps data repository in Austin and an auxiliary facility.

Kim Koster GovCon Expert

Sev1Tech Selected Unanet for Project-Based ERP Reporting, Invoicing; GovCon Expert Kim Koster Quoted

Unanet confirmed on Wednesday that Sev1Tech has selected and implemented its project-based ERP solution for its technology business. The company’s ERP solutions replaced other competing products due to its advanced capabilities including, superior reporting, ease of implementation, and industry-leading functionalities customized to Sev1Tech's business needs. Sev1Tech was able to increase proficiencies by adopting new functionality and pursue strategic goals. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved