General Atomics, Space Force Put Weather Satellite Design Through Preliminary Review

Carol Collins April 30, 2021 News

EWS spacecraft

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems group has finished the initial design review of a system being developed with the U.S. Space Force in an effort to address military weather imagery requirements.

Both space and ground platforms for USSF's Electro-Optical Infrared Weather System program completed the IDR phase, the company said Thursday.

GA-EMS assembled an industry team composed of Parsons, EOVista and Atmospheric and Environmental Research to build the EWS prototype under a contract won through the Space Enterprise Consortium.

Nick Bucci, vice president of GA-EMS' missile defense and space systems business, said the small satellite system will include a sensor designed to support weather imaging and cloud characterization work.

The EWS initiative will replace the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, a series of low-Earth orbiting satellites that has provided environmental data to military personnel since its inception in the 1960s.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said the company aims to deliver a complete prototype to USSF next year as DSMP satellites move closer to the end of useful life.

