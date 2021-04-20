Unanet

General Atomics to Support ISR Projects With Hexagon’s Geospatial Products

Christine Thropp April 20, 2021 News, Technology

General Atomics to Support ISR Projects With Hexagon’s Geospatial Products
General Atomics partners with Hexagon US Federal

The aeronautical systems business of General Atomics has tapped Hexagon's U.S. federal arm to support its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance projects by providing geospatial capabilities for visualization and analysis tasks.

Hexagon US Federal products under its Luciad Portfolio will be used on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' operator-based Multi-Mission Controller system and Metis project, the Chantilly, Virginia-based software company said Monday.

MMC will be aided by LuciadLightspeed and will leverage automation and user experience-based design to provide a single operator with the capability to control multiple aircraft simultaneously. Meanwhile, Metis will use LuciadRIA to enable sharing of cloud-based information and automation of ISR task management processes.

MMC and Metis will also have Hexagon's LuciadFusion as the common geospatial server.

The Luciad portfolio is designed to deliver real-time location intelligence offerings and provide developers with building situational awareness using 2D and 3D visualizations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Joel Duling President BWXT Nuclear Ops Group

BWXT Secures $2.2B in Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contracts; Joel Duling Quoted

BWX Technologies has been awarded approximately $2.2 billion in U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts for the development of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel. The contracts include future year options and half of the estimated value will cover initial contracts awarded in the first quarter of 2021.

Jeff Bezos CEO Amazon

ULA Rocket to Launch Amazon Broadband Satellites; Jeff Bezos Quoted

Amazon will send broadband satellites to space across nine missions using United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket under a launch agreement between the two companies. ULA said Monday its launch vehicle will support Amazon's Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort to build a constellation of 3,236 low-Earth orbit satellites for expanded global broadband access.

SpaceLink

SpaceLink Names Alan Khalili as CFO, Jim Schwenke & Erik Levine as VPs

Alan Khalili, formerl chief financial officer of Aireon, was appointed to take up the same role at SpaceLink, while Jim Schwenke, former Leidos executive, and satellite industry professional Erik Levine were tapped to assume vice president roles at the satellite commu nications company.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved