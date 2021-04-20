General Atomics to Support ISR Projects With Hexagon’s Geospatial Products

General Atomics partners with Hexagon US Federal

The aeronautical systems business of General Atomics has tapped Hexagon's U.S. federal arm to support its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance projects by providing geospatial capabilities for visualization and analysis tasks.

Hexagon US Federal products under its Luciad Portfolio will be used on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' operator-based Multi-Mission Controller system and Metis project, the Chantilly, Virginia-based software company said Monday.

MMC will be aided by LuciadLightspeed and will leverage automation and user experience-based design to provide a single operator with the capability to control multiple aircraft simultaneously. Meanwhile, Metis will use LuciadRIA to enable sharing of cloud-based information and automation of ISR task management processes.

MMC and Metis will also have Hexagon's LuciadFusion as the common geospatial server.

The Luciad portfolio is designed to deliver real-time location intelligence offerings and provide developers with building situational awareness using 2D and 3D visualizations.