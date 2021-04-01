General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic Receives Seventh Wash100 Award

Phebe Novakovic CEO General Dynamics

Phebe Novakovic, chairwoman and CEO of General Dynamics, has been named a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for her leading company initiatives in meeting federal government requirements and helping defend national security interests.

In the eight year history of the Wash100 Award, Novakovic has received the highest honor in all of government contracting (GovCon) seven times, including the last sixth consecutive years. It’s her commitment to General Dynamics and our nation’s national security that demonstrates the level of excellence and success that comes with being a multi-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The company reported a full-year net earnings of $3.2 billion on revenue of $37.9 billion in 2020. Novakovic attributed improvements in financial results partly to General Dynamics’ continued focus on employee and operating performance.

Executive Mosaic congratulates General Dynamics and Phebe Novakovic for her 2021 Wash100 Award. Her commitment to company growth and U.S. national security has cemented Novakovic as a top executive in the government contracting sector.

