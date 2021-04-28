Unanet

General Motors Gets License for Oak Ridge National Lab's 'MENNDL' AI Software

General Motors has secured a commercial license for an artificial intelligence software from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in support of its vehicle technology development efforts.

The company will use and evaluate the potential of the Multinode Evolutionary Neural Networks for Deep Learning AI system in speeding up the development of driver assistance technologies, ORNL said Tuesday.

MENNDL helps create convolutional neural networks or algorithms that computers use to identify patterns in images, sound and text datasets and can be trained to perform specific tasks.

The AI platform can also help expedite the process of assessing optimized neural networks within hours and can run on supercomputers, desktops and other computing systems with graphic processing units.

“MENNDL leverages compute power to explore all the different design parameters that are available to you, fully automated, and then comes back and says, ‘Here's a list of all the network designs that I tried. Here are the results – the good ones, the bad ones.’ And now, in a matter of hours instead of months or years, you have a full set of network designs for a particular application,” said Robert Patton, head of learning systems group and leader of the MENNDL development team at ORNL.

