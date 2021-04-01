Glenn Goodman Appointed SVP, GM of Alion’s LVC Solutions Group; Steve Schorer Quoted

Glenn Goodman, SVP and GM of Alion’s LVC Solutions Group

Alion Science and Technology announced on Thursday that Glenn Goodman has been appointed the company’s senior vice president and general manager for its newly created LVC Solutions Group (LSG).

“Demand is great to provide sophisticated integrated LVC solutions for all U.S. Armed Services and our Allies to ensure combat readiness and anticipate new threats for today’s and tomorrow’s missions,” said Goodman.

Goodman will be responsible for the LSG’s strategic growth and expansion of Alion’s integrated live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) solutions to an extended customer set within the Department of Defense (DOD). He will assume his new role after serving as the vice president and operations manager for the company since Feb. 2014.

“Recent advancements in LVC technology are significantly increasing efficiencies and proficiencies in training today’s Armed Forces. Alion continues to invest in and advance its LVC solutions to ensure warfighters train like they fight,” Goodman added.

Glenn Goodman joined Alion Science and Technology in 2002. Over the years, Goodman has been instrumental in Alion’s FY20 award of the $896M Naval Integrated Training Environment (NITE) contract.

In addition, Goodman continues to oversee the execution of Alion’s long-running Navy training programs, including the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) and Integrated Modeling and Simulation solutions.

He is also responsible for Alion’s operational support of synthetic and LVC events to ensure timely, effective delivery of enhanced LVC training capabilities for all-domain operations.

“I would like to congratulate Glenn Goodman on his promotion to senior vice president and general manager of our new LVC Solutions Group. The combination and elevation of our LVC solutions will allow Alion to continue its rapid growth pace and stay ‘Many Moves Ahead’ in providing the best advanced engineering and technology solutions to warfighters,” said Steve Schorer, Chairman, CEO of Alion and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

