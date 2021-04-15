GovCon Expert Jill Singer Receives Sixth Wash100 Award for Demonstrating Leadership with AT&T, FirstNet & Driving 5G Technology

Jill Singer GovCon Expert

Jill Singer, vice president of Defense and National Security for AT&T’s public sector business and First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) program, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the advancement of 5G capabilities in the federal and commercial sectors as well as leading FirstNet’s expansion across the U.S. military services.

This marks the sixth time that Singer has received the highest honor in all of government contracting (GovCon) and the third straight year she’s been awarded a Wash100. Singer was previously recognized for her efforts to advance AT&T critical missions in technology modernization and advancement in 2020.

In a guest piece for Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, Singer wrote that she believes in 5G’s capacity to significantly alter business, consumer and mission experiences.

The national security and government implications of 5G mirror those on the private sector side and would bring stricter security requirements and a more nuanced target landscape, said Singer.

“It’s an exciting time to be in this industry: at the dawn of the revolutionary technology capabilities 5G can help enable for sustainable advantage across the global theatre of operations,” Singer explained.

Executive Mosaic congratulates AT&T and Jill Singer on her 2021 Wash100 Award. Her contributions to the future of 5G technology in the federal sector as well as the IT capabilities of the U.S. military make Singer one of the most significant executives to the federal landscape in 2021 and beyond.