HII Moves Closer to Completing Refueling, Overhaul Work on USS George Washington

USS George Washington

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division has announced that its refueling and complex overhaul work on the USS George Washington or CVN 73 is more than 85 percent complete and that the sixth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to undergo mid-life RCOH activity is scheduled to rejoin the U.S. Navy in 2022.

In connection, the company has opened the ship's galley, where sailors have partaken their first prepared meal since about three years ago when the RCOH started, HII said Friday.

USS George Washington is undergoing final testing of propulsion plant systems to validate the ship's capability to operate for the next 25 years.

“George Washington has gone through a transformation since it arrived at Newport News for the mid-life refueling overhaul and maintenance availability,” said Todd West, vice president for in-service aircraft carrier programs at HII NNS.

The Navy expects over a thousand sailors to board the carrier in June.