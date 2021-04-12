Unanet

Honeywell Receives DISA Security Certification for Rugged Mobile Computers

Brenda Marie Rivers April 12, 2021 News

CT40 XP

Four Honeywell-built mobile computers have been certified for use by Department of Defense staff following a multiyear vetting process under the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Security Technical Implementation Guide.

Honeywell said Thursday the STIG certification allows Honeywell’s CT40 XP, CT60 XP, CK65 and CN80G mobile computers to operate through DOD networks.

The authorization also allows the computers to execute data capture and productivity improvement operations, and adds them to the DOD’s approved products list.

Kevin Dehoff, president of the productivity solutions and services business at Honeywell, said the certification also reinforces the company’s commitment to ensuring the cybersecurity of its tools built on Google’s Android operating system.

The four computers are based on the Honeywell Mobility Edge framework, which also serves as the only platform for mobile computers that allows interoperability with Android 12 devices.

