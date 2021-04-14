Unanet

Huntington Ingalls Subsidiary Books Potential $75M Navy UUV Payload Modernization IDIQ

Brenda Marie Rivers April 14, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV

A Huntington Ingalls Industries business unit has received a potential five-year, $74.7 million contract to help update payload for the U.S. Navy’s Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicles.

HII’s Hydroid subsidiary will provide Increment II hardware for the Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport will obligate $2.1 million in fiscal 2021 Navy other procurement funds at the time of award.

Contract work will take place in Pocasset, Massachusetts, through April 2026.

Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish is a torpedo-type UUV based on Hydroid’s REMUS 600 autonomous underwater vehicle and is built to support sensors for localization, detection, identification and classification, according to the Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Applications Center.

HII concluded its acquisition of Hydroid for $350 million in March 2020.

