Unanet

ICF Receives Labor Department Grants for IT, Cybersecurity Workforce Training

Christine Thropp April 13, 2021 Contract Awards, News

ICF Receives Labor Department Grants for IT, Cybersecurity Workforce Training
ICF

ICF will provide the Department of Labor with services for information technology and cybersecurity workforce development under two four-year agreements with a combined value of $16 million.

The company said Monday work is under the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program which was launched to fund training efforts for current and future workforce in support of advanced manufacturing, IT, transportation and other critical industries.

Under the first grant worth $8.6 million, ICF will help develop training strategies for IT and cybersecurity workforce in Virginia. The second award is a $7 million subcontract that will support Fort Gordon, Georgia-based veterans looking for employment and training opportunities in the same practices.

"The One Workforce program will significantly enhance the skills and knowledge of the workforce in the critical and high-growth IT and cybersecurity sectors," said Andy Zehe, senior vice president and justice, workforce and community development lead at ICF.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DARPA PPB program

FLIR Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Fabric for Biological, Chemical Hazard Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded FLIR Systems a potential five-year, $20.5 million contract to produce a fabric material with built-in features that could offer warfighters protection from harmful biological and chemical agents. FLIR said Monday it initially secured $11.2 million from the agency to perform prototyping work under the Personalized Protective Biosystems effort with the goal of creating a suite of fabrics and garments for military use.

William Evanina Advisory Board Peraton

Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Deploys Second Service Extension Vehicle for Intelsat Satellite

Northrop Grumman and its SpaceLogistics subsidiary have docked a satellite servicing vehicle to an Intelsat-built commercial communications satellite operating in geostationary orbit as part of a five-year life-extension contract between the companies. Northrop said Monday the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 will provide the IS-10-02 with robotics-based services to extend the satellite's life while in space.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved