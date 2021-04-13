ICF Receives Labor Department Grants for IT, Cybersecurity Workforce Training

ICF

ICF will provide the Department of Labor with services for information technology and cybersecurity workforce development under two four-year agreements with a combined value of $16 million.

The company said Monday work is under the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program which was launched to fund training efforts for current and future workforce in support of advanced manufacturing, IT, transportation and other critical industries.

Under the first grant worth $8.6 million, ICF will help develop training strategies for IT and cybersecurity workforce in Virginia. The second award is a $7 million subcontract that will support Fort Gordon, Georgia-based veterans looking for employment and training opportunities in the same practices.

"The One Workforce program will significantly enhance the skills and knowledge of the workforce in the critical and high-growth IT and cybersecurity sectors," said Andy Zehe, senior vice president and justice, workforce and community development lead at ICF.