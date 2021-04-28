ICF to Automate Federal Transit Administration’s Database; Mark Lee Quoted

Mark Lee SVP ICF

ICF has booked $13 million in two five-year orders to help the Federal Transit Administration modernize the nation's database of transit operations.

The company said Tuesday it will use Appian's artificial intelligence to automate the National Transit Database, which stores and tracks financial, operational and capital-related data of U.S. transit systems.

FTA also uses NTD to manage funds of regional, state and local transit programs across the country.

NTD's automation is aimed at streamlining FTA's business workflows, boosting cost efficiency and lessening redundancies.

"We understand FTA's data needs and created a purpose-built team to help the agency transform critical programs," said Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead at ICF.

He added that the company's AI/ML approach works to help lessen risk of human error and enable better efficiencies at FTA by providing the agency with enhanced data visibility, analysis and tracking capabilities.

FTA issued the orders through the Department of Transportation's Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement, which ICF received in March 2020. Each award has a one-year base period and four option years.