ICF to Continue Supporting Puerto Rico’s Disaster Recovery Efforts

ICF

ICF will continue helping Puerto Rico with its disaster recovery and hazard mitigation efforts as part of a new $46 million contract that covers program support and technical assistance services.

The company said Monday the sole award is in support of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency and extends work to advance Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded long-term disaster recovery initiatives in the U.S. territory, which was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Subrecipients of FEMA and COR3 created documentation for inspection, scope and cost estimate in support of Puerto Rico's disaster recovery and ICF is tasked to evaluate the said documents as part of its contract. The company will also provide assistance in environmental and historical preservation and insurance reviews.

The contract has an initial term of four months and two one-year options.

Andrew LaVanway, senior vice president and disaster management lead at ICF, said the company and COR3 will collaboratively accelerate Puerto Rico's rebuilding initiatives.