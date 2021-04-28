Unanet

Inmarsat, Honeywell to Jointly Offer Satcom Services to US Government

Nichols Martin April 28, 2021 News, Technology

Honeywell has partnered with Inmarsat to provide commercial satellite communications for U.S. government-owned aircraft operating across the globe, including Arctic areas.

Inmarsat said Tuesday it will offer its global L-band and Ka-band networks through the partnership with Honeywell to support the U.S. government's specific communication needs.

L-band networks accommodate lower radio frequencies within the range of 1 to 2 gigahertz while Ka-band networks support higher-throughput communications with frequencies of 26 to 40 gigahertz.

The new partnership builds on the two companies' history of working together.

Honeywell produces JetWave terminal hardware for Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Aviation broadband offering used by international airlines. 

The government has been using the GX service since 2014. The service provides wideband connectivity across air, sea and land domains.

