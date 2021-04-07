Unanet

Intel, Leidos, Fortanix Partner to Develop Data Security Approach for Clinical Trial Operations

Brenda Marie Rivers April 7, 2021 News

Intel, Leidos, Fortanix Partner to Develop Data Security Approach for Clinical Trial Operations
Intel

Intel has partnered with Leidos and cloud security technology maker Fortanix to deploy integrated technologies to support real-time data sharing across a distributed network intended to streamline clinical trial procedures.

Leidos used Intel’s Xeon processor-based software guard extension and Fortanix’s Confidential Computing Manager to establish a network of secure computing environments that work to handle key real-world data such as electronic health records while complying with industry and patient privacy guidelines.

Intel SGX is meant to integrate with Fortanix’s Self-Defending Key Management Service to operate as a centralized portal of encrypted data to support functions such as query resolutions, policy approval verifications and data gathering.

The SGX platform supports tokenization activities and enclave-based network operations while ensuring protection against modifications or disclosure.

Chris Gough, general manager of health and life sciences at Intel, said the integrated approach is meant to address security concerns at the hardware level to ensure data privacy and integrity.

Erika Killian, director of Leidos' Food and Drug Administration portfolio, noted that the company is also looking forward to scalability efforts that will enable the team to handle larger volumes of clinical data processed through SGX enclaves.

Data Innovation Forum

If you're interested in data security then check out GovCon Wire's Data Innovation Forum coming up on June 15. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gabe Camarillo SVP of Army Business Unit SAIC

Army Taps SAIC-Led Team for $3.6B Embedded System Test Support Contract; Gabe Camarillo Quoted

An industry team led by Science Applications International Corp. has won a potential $3.6 billion contract to help the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Aviation and Missile Center engineer testing platforms for embedded devices and other systems. SAIC said Wednesday it will provide life cycle engineering support for hardware-in-the-loop simulation and modeling processes at the software, simulation, systems engineering and integration directorate under DEVCOM AvMC.

Becky John Business Development VP ECS

ECS Names Becky John Business Development VP; George Wilson Quoted

Becky John, formerly vice president of capture at ECS, has been appointed VP of business development at the Fairfax, Virginia-based government technology contractor. She will oversee the company’s business development operations team, lead strategic growth initiatives and develop collaborative platforms with federal clients in support of their mission objectives.

Amy Gilliland President GDIT

Amy Gilliland: GDIT Shifts Focus to Support Federal IT Modernization Efforts

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics’ information technology business and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the company is focusing more on how it is delivering technology platforms to government clients to support their IT modernization efforts amid expectations of federal budget constraints. "We have shifted our investment approach to not just partner with companies that have very leading-edge capabilities and new ideas, but to focus squarely on the implementation side, which means we have the right skills to deploy commercial products, support and operate them in an agency environment,” Gilliland said.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved