Intel, Leidos, Fortanix Partner to Develop Data Security Approach for Clinical Trial Operations

Intel

Intel has partnered with Leidos and cloud security technology maker Fortanix to deploy integrated technologies to support real-time data sharing across a distributed network intended to streamline clinical trial procedures.

Leidos used Intel’s Xeon processor-based software guard extension and Fortanix’s Confidential Computing Manager to establish a network of secure computing environments that work to handle key real-world data such as electronic health records while complying with industry and patient privacy guidelines.

Intel SGX is meant to integrate with Fortanix’s Self-Defending Key Management Service to operate as a centralized portal of encrypted data to support functions such as query resolutions, policy approval verifications and data gathering.

The SGX platform supports tokenization activities and enclave-based network operations while ensuring protection against modifications or disclosure.

Chris Gough, general manager of health and life sciences at Intel, said the integrated approach is meant to address security concerns at the hardware level to ensure data privacy and integrity.

Erika Killian, director of Leidos' Food and Drug Administration portfolio, noted that the company is also looking forward to scalability efforts that will enable the team to handle larger volumes of clinical data processed through SGX enclaves.

If you're interested in data security then check out GovCon Wire's Data Innovation Forum coming up on June 15. Click here to learn more.